Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Houston Texans and their third-ranked pass defense (171 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Josh Allen Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Game Date: November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.5

20.5 Projected Passing Yards: 245.82

245.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.43

38.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the top-ranked player in fantasy, compiling 247.3 total fantasy points (24.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Allen has generated 90.8 fantasy points (30.3 per game), as he's piled up 896 yards on 70-of-96 passing with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 90 rushing yards on 16 carries with five TDs.

Allen has posted 129.4 fantasy points (25.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,239 yards on 97-of-141 passing, with nine touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 139 rushing yards on 25 carries with seven TDs.

The high point of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, as he tallied 42.7 fantasy points by running for 40 yards and three TDs on six attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (11.8 points) in Week 2 against the New York Jets, throwing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Houston this year.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have given up a TD catch by 10 players this year.

Houston has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Texans this year.

