Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (198.1 yards conceded per game).

Is Allen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Josh Allen Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 22.1

22.1 Projected Passing Yards: 242.21

242.21 Projected Passing TDs: 1.76

1.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.34

36.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 23.2 fantasy points per game (185.3 total points). He is fifth in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Allen has put up 67.4 fantasy points (22.5 per game), connecting on 50-of-71 throws for 616 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 68 rushing yards on 15 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has compiled 111.7 fantasy points (22.3 per game) in his last five games, completing 88-of-124 passes for 1,078 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 166 rushing yards on 31 carries with five touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 71.7% of his passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 38.8 fantasy points. He also had 30 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.1 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (11.8 points) in Week 2 against the New York Jets, passing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Miami has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

