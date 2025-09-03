Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens -- whose passing defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last season (244.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth considering for his next game against the Ravens? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Josh Allen Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.7

21.7 Projected Passing Yards: 248.10

248.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.66

35.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen 2024 Fantasy Performance

In Week 14 last year versus the Los Angeles Rams, Allen posted a season-best 51.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 22-of-37 (59.5%), 342 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs.

Allen recorded 41.3 fantasy points (23-of-34 (67.6%), 362 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 15 versus the Detroit Lions, his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year, Allen ended up with 7.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-29 (55.2%), 180 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 21 yards. That was in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins), Allen finished with 9.8 fantasy points -- 13-of-19 (68.4%), 139 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Last season, Baltimore allowed five quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Ravens allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Baltimore last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Ravens allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Baltimore last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Ravens last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Ravens gave up more than 100 rushing yards to just one player last season.

Against Baltimore last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In terms of run defense, the Ravens didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.