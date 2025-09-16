Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL (94 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Mason worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Bengals? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jordan Mason Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.15

76.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.41

11.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06



Mason Fantasy Performance

With 11.3 fantasy points this season (5.7 per game), Mason is the 38th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 156th among all players.

Through two games this year, Mason has posted 11.3 fantasy points, rushing for 98 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 24 carries. He has also contributed 15 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Mason toted the ball nine times for 30 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with two catches (on three targets) for eight yards as a receiver, good for 3.8 fantasy points.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bengals have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Bengals have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

