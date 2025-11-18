Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Green Bay Packers and their seventh-ranked run defense (96.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Mason for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jordan Mason Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.99

54.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.81

2.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mason is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (97th overall), with 81.3 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

During his last three games, Mason has 17.3 total fantasy points (5.8 per game), carrying the ball 20 times for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Mason has generated 29.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 166 yards with two touchdowns on 39 attempts.

The peak of Mason's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for 116 rushing yards and two TDs on 16 carries (for 23.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Mason let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Packers have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Green Bay has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Packers have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

