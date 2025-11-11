Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears and their 24th-ranked rushing defense (135.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jordan Mason Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.55

56.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.23

3.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position (113th overall), posting 70.8 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Mason has picked up 7.4 fantasy points (2.5 per game), running for 64 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 18 carries.

Mason has generated 28.7 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 173 yards with two touchdowns on 46 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 14 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

The peak of Mason's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for 116 rushing yards and two TDs on 16 carries (for 23.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Mason delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (0.6 points) in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for three yards on four carries with one catch for three yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bears this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Chicago has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

