Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason will take on the 21st-ranked rushing defense of the Baltimore Ravens (123.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mason worth considering for his upcoming game against the Ravens? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jordan Mason Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.89

52.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.41

3.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 101st overall, as he has tallied 67.7 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

During his last three games, Mason has delivered 16.0 total fantasy points (5.3 per game), rushing the ball 29 times for 96 yards and one score.

Mason has 32.8 total fantasy points (6.6 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 58 times for 205 yards with two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 23 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

The highlight of Mason's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, when he posted 23.6 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.6 fantasy points. He ran for three yards on four carries on the day with one catch for three yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Ravens this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.