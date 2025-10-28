Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Carolina Panthers and their 10th-ranked passing defense (198.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth a look for his upcoming game against the Panthers?

Jordan Love Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 248.60

248.60 Projected Passing TDs: 1.80

1.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.65

16.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Love is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (13th overall), putting up 130.9 total fantasy points (18.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Love has put up 56.7 fantasy points (18.9 per game), as he's amassed 798 yards on 67-of-92 passing with five touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 47 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Love has accumulated 1,318 passing yards (116-of-160) with nine TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 94.1 fantasy points (18.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 93 yards rushing on 19 carries.

The peak of Love's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he came through with -1 rushing yards on one carry (for 28.3 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (11.1 points) in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 183 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

