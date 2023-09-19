Jordan Love Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL (160 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Love for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and information for you below.

Love vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.73

14.73 Projected Passing Yards: 222.39

222.39 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.17

12.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Love has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 21.7 fantasy points per game (43.3 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

In two games this season, Love has compiled 396 passing yards (29-of-52) with six passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 43.3 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 35 yards rushing on five carries.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Love put up 20.3 fantasy points, compiling 151 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 23 rushing yards with his legs.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against New Orleans this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

