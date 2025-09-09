Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love will take on the team with last season's third-ranked passing defense, the Washington Commanders (189.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Jordan Love Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 220.80

220.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.80

1.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.90

10.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Love 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Love picked up 233.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) -- 17th at his position, 25th in the league.

Love picked up 15.9 fantasy points in his one game this year. He connected on 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Love picked up 28.2 fantasy points -- 32-of-54 (59.3%), 389 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs -- in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Love finished with 25.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-32 (68.8%), 258 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Love finished with 2.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 7-of-12 (58.3%), 69 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 3.5 -- was in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when Love put together this stat line: 20-of-33 (60.6%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last year, two players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Commanders allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Washington allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Commanders allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Washington allowed four players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Commanders allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Washington gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Commanders allowed five players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Washington gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the ground game, the Commanders allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

