Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings and their seventh-ranked passing defense (190.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Love's next game versus the Vikings, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jordan Love Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 222.95

222.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.65

15.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

With 165.4 fantasy points this season (16.5 per game), Love is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 17th among all players.

Over his last three games, Love has tallied 34.5 fantasy points (11.5 per game), as he's compiled 623 yards on 59-of-97 passing with two touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 36 rushing yards on eight carries.

Love has put up 76.2 fantasy points (15.2 per game) in his last five games, completing 107-of-163 passes for 1,162 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception. He's added 57 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The high point of Love's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for -1 rushing yards on one carry (for 28.3 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he tallied 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-36 (55.6%), 176 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 28 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.