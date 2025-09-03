Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Detroit Lions -- whose pass defense was ranked 30th in the league last year (244.0 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Love's next game against the Lions, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Love this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jordan Love Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 225.72

225.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.75

14.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Love 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Love picked up 233.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) -- 17th at his position, 25th in the NFL.

In Week 4 last season against the Minnesota Vikings, Love posted a season-best 28.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 32-of-54 (59.3%), 389 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs.

Love recorded 25.6 fantasy points (22-of-32 (68.8%), 258 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears -- Love finished with 2.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 7-of-12 (58.3%), 69 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles), Love finished with 3.5 fantasy points -- 20-of-33 (60.6%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Against Detroit last year, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Lions last year.

Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Lions gave up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Detroit allowed more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Lions gave up a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Lions gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Detroit allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Four players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Lions last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.