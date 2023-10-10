Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears and their 31st-ranked passing defense (286 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Addison worth a look for his next game versus the Bears? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Addison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Addison vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.34

8.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.15

63.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Addison is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 80th overall, as he has tallied 42.9 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has compiled 17.6 total fantasy points (5.9 per game), reeling in 12 balls (on 18 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Addison's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he tallied 13.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 3 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Bears this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.