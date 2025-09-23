Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 13th-ranked run defense (103 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Taylor, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Rams.

Jonathan Taylor Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.13

86.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.28

23.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

With 67.1 fantasy points in 2025 (22.4 per game), Taylor is the top fantasy player at his position and fifth overall.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Taylor put up 29.8 fantasy points, carrying 17 times for 102 yards (6.0 yards per carry) with three receptions for 16 yards as a receiver.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Rams this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

