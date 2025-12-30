Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Houston Texans and their fourth-ranked rushing defense (94.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Taylor's next game against the Texans, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jonathan Taylor Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.22

84.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.31

13.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the top fantasy player at his position (sixth overall), amassing 312.4 fantasy points (19.5 per game).

In his last three games, Taylor has put up 38.4 fantasy points (12.8 per game), running for 203 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 61 yards on nine grabs (13 targets) as a receiver.

Taylor has totaled 61.9 fantasy points (12.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 362 yards with three touchdowns on 104 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 97 yards on 12 receptions (18 targets).

The high point of Taylor's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, when he posted 46.6 fantasy points with three receptions (on three targets) for 42 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running 14 times for 45 yards, with two receptions for 12 yards as a receiver (5.7 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Houston has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Texans have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Houston has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Houston has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed just two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

