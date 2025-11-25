Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be up against the fifth-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (92.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Taylor a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jonathan Taylor Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 98.47

98.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.12

1.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.03

13.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (second overall), racking up 250.5 fantasy points (22.8 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Taylor has totaled 58.9 fantasy points (19.6 per game) as he's rushed for 347 yards and scored three touchdowns on 62 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 62 yards on seven grabs (eight targets).

Taylor has generated 125.5 fantasy points (25.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 594 yards with eight touchdowns on 90 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 121 yards on 12 grabs (13 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, when he collected 46.6 fantasy points with 244 rushing yards and three TDs on 32 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in three balls (on three targets) for 42 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 5.7 fantasy points. He ran for 45 yards on 14 carries on the day with two catches for 12 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Houston this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Texans this season.

