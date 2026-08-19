Jonathan Taylor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 316.3. Heading into 2026, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.
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Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|284.1
|3
|1
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|220.9
|33
|8
Jonathan Taylor 2025 Game-by-Game
Taylor picked up 46.6 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 244 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9.8
|18
|71
|0
|3
|3
|0
|98
|Week 2
|Broncos
|27.5
|25
|165
|0
|2
|2
|1
|215
|Week 3
|@Titans
|29.8
|17
|102
|3
|4
|3
|0
|118
|Week 4
|@Rams
|9.6
|17
|76
|0
|5
|5
|0
|96
|Week 5
|Raiders
|28.6
|17
|66
|3
|4
|3
|0
|86
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|19.7
|21
|123
|1
|4
|4
|0
|137
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|31.2
|16
|94
|3
|3
|3
|0
|132
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Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers
The Colts threw the football on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Taylor's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jonathan Taylor
|323
|1,585
|18
|70
|4.9
|Daniel Jones
|45
|164
|5
|15
|3.6
|DJ Giddens
|26
|96
|0
|5
|3.7
|Ashton Dulin
|3
|44
|0
|2
|14.7
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