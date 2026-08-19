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Jonathan Taylor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jonathan Taylor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 316.3. Heading into 2026, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points284.131
2026 Projected Fantasy Points220.9338

Jonathan Taylor 2025 Game-by-Game

Taylor picked up 46.6 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 244 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Dolphins9.81871033098
Week 2Broncos27.5251650221215
Week 3@Titans29.8171023430118
Week 4@Rams9.61776055096
Week 5Raiders28.61766343086
Week 6Cardinals19.7211231440137
Week 7@Chargers31.216943330132

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Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts threw the football on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Taylor's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor3231,58518704.9
Daniel Jones451645153.6
DJ Giddens2696053.7
Ashton Dulin3440214.7

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Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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