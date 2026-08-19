Jonathan Taylor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 316.3. Heading into 2026, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 284.1 3 1 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 220.9 33 8

Jonathan Taylor 2025 Game-by-Game

Taylor picked up 46.6 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 244 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Dolphins 9.8 18 71 0 3 3 0 98 Week 2 Broncos 27.5 25 165 0 2 2 1 215 Week 3 @Titans 29.8 17 102 3 4 3 0 118 Week 4 @Rams 9.6 17 76 0 5 5 0 96 Week 5 Raiders 28.6 17 66 3 4 3 0 86 Week 6 Cardinals 19.7 21 123 1 4 4 0 137 Week 7 @Chargers 31.2 16 94 3 3 3 0 132 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts threw the football on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Taylor's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 323 1,585 18 70 4.9 Daniel Jones 45 164 5 15 3.6 DJ Giddens 26 96 0 5 3.7 Ashton Dulin 3 44 0 2 14.7

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