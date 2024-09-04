Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon will take on the team with last year's 24th-ranked run defense, the Indianapolis Colts (123.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mixon worth a look for his next game against the Colts? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Mixon vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.42

12.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.98

64.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.85

17.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 27th overall and sixth at his position, Mixon picked up 215.0 fantasy points (12.6 per game) in 2023.

In his best performance last year, Mixon finished with 23.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 6 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 18 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mixon had another strong showing with 23.7 fantasy points, thanks to 19 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 49 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Mixon ended up with 6.0 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 16 yards; 2 receptions, 44 yards. That happened in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Mixon had 6.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 38 yards; 3 receptions, 24 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Against Indianapolis last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Colts allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Indianapolis gave up at least two passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Against the Colts last year, no opposing QB threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Indianapolis allowed seven players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Colts allowed a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Indianapolis gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Colts allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Indianapolis allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Six players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Colts last year.

