Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Quarterback Joe Flacco has a matchup against the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (208.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Flacco a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Joe Flacco Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 250.42

250.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.04

4.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

Flacco is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (104th overall), posting 24.7 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Flacco put up 3.7 fantasy points, compiling 142 passing yards with zero touchdowns and one pick.

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Detroit this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass against the Lions this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Lions this season.

