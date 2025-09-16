Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (189.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Flacco a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Packers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Joe Flacco Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 263.97

263.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 3.27

3.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

With 21.0 fantasy points in 2025 (10.5 per game), Flacco is the 29th-ranked player at the QB position and 69th among all players.

In two games this season, Flacco has compiled 489 passing yards (56-of-90) with two passing TDs and three picks, leading to 21.0 fantasy points.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco connected on 55.6% of his passes for 199 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with eight rushing yards on the ground, good for 8.8 fantasy points.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Packers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Packers have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Green Bay has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Packers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has not given up a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this season.

