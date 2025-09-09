Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will take on the team with last year's 31st-ranked passing defense, the Baltimore Ravens (244.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Flacco for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you below.

Joe Flacco Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Passing Yards: 267.29

267.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.19

5.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 99.2 fantasy points (14.2 per game) in 2024, Flacco ranked 147th in the NFL and 33rd at his position.

Flacco accumulated 12.2 fantasy points in his one game this year. He completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards, throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Flacco accumulated 26.6 fantasy points -- 33-of-44 (75%), 359 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards -- in his best game last year (Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars).

In Week 17 against the New York Giants, Flacco recorded 15.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), with these numbers: 26-of-38 (68.4%), 330 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

Flacco accumulated 3.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-27 (59.3%), 179 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 10 versus the Buffalo Bills), Flacco finished with 10.9 fantasy points -- 26-of-35 (74.3%), 272 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

The Ravens surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Baltimore allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Ravens allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Baltimore last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Ravens allowed 20 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

In the run game, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Ravens last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

