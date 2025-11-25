Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 24th-ranked passing defense (230.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Flacco a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Joe Flacco Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Passing Yards: 112.82

112.82 Projected Passing TDs: 0.80

0.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

Flacco is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 32nd overall, as he has put up 145.3 total fantasy points (14.5 per game).

In his last three games, Flacco has compiled 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), connecting on 62-of-115 throws for 525 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He's added seven rushing yards on four carries.

Flacco has generated 26.0 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 815 yards on 93-of-160 passing, with two touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 13 rushing yards on six carries.

The highlight of Flacco's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, when he piled up 30.7 fantasy points with 470 passing yards, four TDs, and two picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Flacco stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, throwing for 184 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions (1.3 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Baltimore this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.