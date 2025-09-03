Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will take on the team with last year's 21st-ranked passing defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (223.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Joe Flacco Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 247.74

247.74 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.05

4.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco 2024 Fantasy Performance

Flacco picked up 99.2 fantasy points (14.2 per game), 33rd at his position and 147th in the league.

In Week 5 last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Flacco put up a season-best 26.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: 33-of-44 (75%), 359 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Flacco finished with 15.3 points -- 26-of-38 (68.4%), 330 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs in Week 17 against the New York Giants.

Flacco accumulated 3.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-27 (59.3%), 179 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, in his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Flacco finished with 10.9 points -- 26-of-35 (74.3%), 272 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs. That was in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati gave up over 300 passing yards to just two QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bengals last season.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up at least two touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

Last season, the Bengals allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Cincinnati last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Bengals last season, 28 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cincinnati gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

On the ground, four players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Bengals allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

