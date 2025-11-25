Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 24th-ranked pass defense (230 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Burrow for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Joe Burrow Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Passing Yards: 130.64

130.64 Projected Passing TDs: 0.97

0.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 1.92

1.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

With 15.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), Burrow is the 46th-ranked player at the QB position and 338th among all players.

Through two games this season, Burrow has completed 21-of-36 passes for 189 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 15.8 fantasy points.

In Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow completed 53.8% of his passes for 76 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions, good for 7.0 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Ravens this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

