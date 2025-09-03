Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Cleveland Browns -- whose passing defense was ranked 12th in the league last year (212.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Burrow for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Joe Burrow Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Passing Yards: 273.42

273.42 Projected Passing TDs: 2.09

2.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.10

11.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his best game last season -- Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos -- Burrow accumulated 37.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 39-of-49 (79.6%), 412 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Burrow finished with 33.8 points -- 30-of-39 (76.9%), 392 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT in Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow accumulated 8.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 164 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the New England Patriots, in his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 8 versus the Philadelphia Eagles), Burrow finished with 12.9 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 234 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland, not a single quarterback registered more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

Last year, the Browns allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Browns allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Cleveland let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Browns allowed a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Cleveland gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Browns yielded more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

On the ground, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.