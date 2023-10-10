Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the New England Patriots, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (190.4 yards conceded per game).

With Garoppolo's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Garoppolo vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.64

15.64 Projected Passing Yards: 244.54

244.54 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.03

12.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Garoppolo Fantasy Performance

Garoppolo is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 58th overall, as he has posted 51 total fantasy points (12.8 per game).

In his last three games, Garoppolo has put up 35.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game), connecting on 66-of-99 throws for 717 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's added 12 rushing yards on seven carries.

The high point of Garoppolo's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, as he posted 17.7 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jimmy Garoppolo let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, when he mustered only 7.5 fantasy points -- 16-of-24 (66.7%), 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Patriots have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New England has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Patriots this season.

New England's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown reception by five players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Patriots have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New England this season.

The Patriots have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

