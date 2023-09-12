Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be up against the team with last year's 15th-ranked passing defense, the Buffalo Bills (214.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Garoppolo for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Garoppolo this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Garoppolo vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.78

13.78 Projected Passing Yards: 232.96

232.96 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.01

9.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Garoppolo 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 24th at his position and 51st overall, Garoppolo picked up 164.7 fantasy points (15.0 per game) last season.

Garoppolo accumulated 15.1 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 200 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with one interception, and ran for 11 yards on nine carries.

Garoppolo picked up 25.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 228 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 11 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last year.

Garoppolo recorded 18.0 fantasy points (18-of-30 (60%), 253 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers, his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins -- Garoppolo finished with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2-of-4 (50%), 56 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Garoppolo accumulated 8.4 fantasy points -- 18-of-29 (62.1%), 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Bills Defensive Performance

Last year, Buffalo allowed four quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bills surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Buffalo last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Bills allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Buffalo allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

The Bills allowed 19 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Buffalo allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Bills allowed three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Buffalo gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Bills last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jimmy Garoppolo? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.