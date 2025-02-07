Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

On Friday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the New York Islanders.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (38-14-3) vs. New York Islanders (25-21-7)

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-200) Islanders (+164) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (70.7%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +132.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Islanders on February 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -200 favorite at home.

