NHL
Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7
On Friday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the New York Islanders.
Jets vs Islanders Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (38-14-3) vs. New York Islanders (25-21-7)
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-200)
|Islanders (+164)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (70.7%)
Jets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +132.
Jets vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Islanders on February 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Jets vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -200 favorite at home.