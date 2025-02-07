FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Friday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (38-14-3) vs. New York Islanders (25-21-7)
  • Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-200)Islanders (+164)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (70.7%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +132.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Islanders on February 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -200 favorite at home.

