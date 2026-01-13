FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Jets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (17-22-5) vs. New York Islanders (25-15-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-138)Islanders (+115)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (52.8%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -230.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Jets versus Islanders, on Jan. 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -138 favorite at home.

