Jets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Winnipeg Jets versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (17-22-5) vs. New York Islanders (25-15-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-138) Islanders (+115) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (52.8%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -230.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

Jets versus Islanders, on Jan. 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -138 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!