NHL
Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jackets vs Flames Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (19-19-7) vs. Calgary Flames (19-22-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-144)
|Flames (+120)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (62.1%)
Blue Jackets vs Flames Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +168 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -210.
Blue Jackets vs Flames Over/Under
- The Blue Jackets-Flames game on Jan. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Blue Jackets vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -144 favorite at home.