Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Calgary Flames.

Blue Jackets vs Flames Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (19-19-7) vs. Calgary Flames (19-22-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-144) Flames (+120) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (62.1%)

Blue Jackets vs Flames Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +168 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -210.

Blue Jackets vs Flames Over/Under

The Blue Jackets-Flames game on Jan. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Blue Jackets vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -144 favorite at home.

