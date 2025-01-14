NHL
Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Jets vs Canucks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (29-12-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-13-10)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-162)
|Canucks (+134)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (74.1%)
Jets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Canucks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +164.
Jets vs Canucks Over/Under
- Jets versus Canucks, on January 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Jets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -162 favorite at home.