Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Wideout Jerry Jeudy has a matchup versus the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (204.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Jeudy for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jeudy vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.41

7.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.94

56.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is currently the 64th-ranked fantasy player at his position (160th overall), tallying 20.8 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has posted 18.3 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's hauled in 14 passes on 19 targets for 183 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Jeudy's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 8.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, hauling in three passes on five targets for 25 yards (2.5 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chiefs have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

