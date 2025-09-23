Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will play the Detroit Lions and their 15th-ranked passing defense (208.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth considering for his next game versus the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jerry Jeudy Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.66

72.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 13.4 fantasy points in 2025 (4.5 per game), Jeudy is the 66th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 196th overall.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Jeudy produced 1.7 fantasy points, recording one reception on five targets for 17 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Detroit this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

