Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy will take on the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens (249.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth considering for his next matchup against the Ravens? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jerry Jeudy Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.14

45.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is currently the 60th-ranked fantasy player at his position (198th overall), putting up 39.5 total fantasy points (4.4 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has totaled 95 yards and one score on eight catches (18 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 15.5 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that period.

Jeudy has been targeted 36 times, with 15 receptions for 153 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 21.3 fantasy points (4.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Jeudy's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets last week, as he tallied 13.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown catch by 14 players this season.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

