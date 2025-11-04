Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (199.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Jeudy's next game against the Jets, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jerry Jeudy Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.52

51.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is currently the 83rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (243rd overall), posting 25.7 total fantasy points (3.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has ammassed 60 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on seven catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 6.0 (2.0 per game) during that period.

Jeudy has been targeted 33 times, with 12 receptions for 123 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 12.3 fantasy points (2.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Jeudy's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, when he racked up 6.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in five balls (on eight targets) for 66 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Jets have given up a touchdown catch by 13 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

