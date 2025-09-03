Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy will take on the team with last year's 21st-ranked pass defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (223.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Jeudy, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Thinking about playing Jeudy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jerry Jeudy Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.27

70.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Jeudy was 15th at his position (and 72nd overall) in fantasy points, with 150.9 (8.9 per game).

In his best performance last season -- Week 13 against the Denver Broncos -- Jeudy accumulated 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 235 yards and one touchdown.

Jeudy's 20.2 fantasy points in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints -- six receptions, 142 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Jeudy picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- one catch, 16 yards, on three targets -- in Week 5 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his poorest game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the season, Jeudy ended up with 1.8 fantasy points -- one reception, 18 yards, on six targets -- in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Against Cincinnati last season, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bengals last year.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati allowed at least two touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

Last season, the Bengals allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Cincinnati last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bengals allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Cincinnati last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Bengals allowed four players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Bengals last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.