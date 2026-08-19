Jerry Jeudy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jerry Jeudy posted 70.7 fantasy points last season, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cleveland Browns WR is currently the 66th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|61.9
|193
|53
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.3
|143
|53
Jerry Jeudy 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 10 against the New York Jets, Jeudy posted a season-high 13.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 78 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|6.6
|8
|5
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|5.1
|8
|4
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|1.7
|5
|1
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|4.8
|9
|3
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Vikings
|1.5
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|4.3
|13
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|1.7
|4
|2
|17
|0
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Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Jeudy's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jerry Jeudy
|106
|50
|602
|2
|9
|Harold Fannin
|107
|72
|731
|6
|10
|Isaiah Bond
|44
|18
|338
|0
|4
|Dylan Sampson
|40
|33
|271
|2
|5
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