Jerry Jeudy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jerry Jeudy posted 70.7 fantasy points last season, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cleveland Browns WR is currently the 66th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 61.9 193 53 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 81.3 143 53

Jerry Jeudy 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the New York Jets, Jeudy posted a season-high 13.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 78 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 6.6 8 5 66 0 Week 2 @Ravens 5.1 8 4 51 0 Week 3 Packers 1.7 5 1 17 0 Week 4 @Lions 4.8 9 3 48 0 Week 5 Vikings 1.5 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4.3 13 5 43 0 Week 7 Dolphins 1.7 4 2 17 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Jeudy's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jerry Jeudy 106 50 602 2 9 Harold Fannin 107 72 731 6 10 Isaiah Bond 44 18 338 0 4 Dylan Sampson 40 33 271 2 5

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