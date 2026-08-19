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Jerry Jeudy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jerry Jeudy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jerry Jeudy posted 70.7 fantasy points last season, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cleveland Browns WR is currently the 66th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points61.919353
2026 Projected Fantasy Points81.314353

Jerry Jeudy 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the New York Jets, Jeudy posted a season-high 13.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 78 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Bengals6.685660
Week 2@Ravens5.184510
Week 3Packers1.751170
Week 4@Lions4.893480
Week 5Vikings1.552150
Week 6@Steelers4.3135430
Week 7Dolphins1.742170

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Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Jeudy's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jerry Jeudy1065060229
Harold Fannin10772731610
Isaiah Bond441833804
Dylan Sampson403327125

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Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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