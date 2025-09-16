Jerome Ford Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the second-ranked run defense in the league (48.5 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Ford worth a look for his next matchup versus the Packers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jerome Ford Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.86

19.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

0.09 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.95

9.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford Fantasy Performance

Ford has produced 5.9 fantasy points in 2025 (3.0 per game), which ranks him 50th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 232 player in fantasy football.

In two games this year, Ford has generated 5.9 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 39 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 12 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 20 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Ford put up 5.4 fantasy points, carrying six times for 31 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with five receptions for 23 yards as a receiver.

Packers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Packers this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

