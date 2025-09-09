Jerome Ford Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns will play the Baltimore Ravens -- whose run defense was ranked first in the league last season (80.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Ford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jerome Ford Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.35

21.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.73

9.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ford picked up 97.0 fantasy points (6.9 per game), 37th at his position and 152nd in the NFL.

In his one game this year, Ford accumulated 0.5 fantasy points. He rushed for eight yards on six carries, with zero touchdowns.

Ford picked up 19.1 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 39 yards -- in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Ford picked up 16.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Ford posted a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 2 carries, 5 yards.

Ford picked up 1.4 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 14 yards -- in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his second-worst performance of the year.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Last season, Baltimore allowed five quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Ravens allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Baltimore allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Ravens allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Baltimore last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Ravens allowed 20 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Baltimore gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Ravens gave up more than 100 rushing yards to only one player last season.

Against Baltimore last season, 12 players ran for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Ravens didn't allow two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

