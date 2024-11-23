Jazz vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG

The New York Knicks (9-6) are 9-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (3-12) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG. The over/under is 231 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9 231 -375 +300

Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (69.1%)

Jazz vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-7-1).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 6-8-1 this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 10 times.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 46.7% of the time (seven out of 15 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (3-3-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in four of seven home matchups (57.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of eight games (75%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.167, 1-4-1 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, two of six) than away (55.6%, five of nine).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.8 points, 12.2 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field and 50% from downtown (fifth in league), with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.1 points, 9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 53.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 18.8 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Collin Sexton averages 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 40% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.