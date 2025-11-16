Jazz vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: CHSN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Chicago Bulls (6-5) are favored (by 5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-8) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Jazz vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 241.5 -198 +166

Jazz vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (63.5%)

Jazz vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-3-1).

The Jazz have played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over seven times out of 12 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

Chicago sports a better record against the spread at home (5-0-1) than it does in away games (2-3-0).

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under in four of six home games (66.7%), compared to three of five road games (60%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.833, 5-1-0 record) than away (.333, 2-4-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (five times out of six) than away (one of six) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 assists and 9.9 boards.

Tre Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter averages 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field and 40% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 29.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 9.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field.

Kyle Filipowski averages 7.8 points, 5.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Svi Mykhailiuk gets the Jazz 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.