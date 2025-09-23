Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), running back Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league (130 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Warren for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jaylen Warren Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.60

82.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.89

19.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Warren is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (58th overall), posting 33.4 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

Last week against the New England Patriots, Warren toted the ball 18 times for 47 yards (2.6 yards per carry) with five catches (on six targets) for 34 yards as a receiver, good for 8.1 fantasy points.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Minnesota this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this season.

A total of Two players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The Vikings have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

