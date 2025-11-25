Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will take on the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the Buffalo Bills (148.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth considering for his next matchup versus the Bills? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jaylen Warren Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.88

69.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.42

15.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Warren is currently the 21st-ranked player in fantasy (61st overall), with 106.3 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

During his last three games, Warren has 28.6 total fantasy points (9.5 per game), toting the ball 42 times for 200 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 26 yards on four catches (four targets).

Warren has delivered 50.8 total fantasy points (10.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 71 times for 293 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 35 yards on eight receptions (nine targets).

The peak of Warren's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with four catches and 31 receiving yards (15.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (6.3 points) in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, running for 52 yards on 11 carries with two catches for 11 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

