Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Chicago Bears, who have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league (133.3 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Warren, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Bears.

Jaylen Warren Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.45

75.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.10

15.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

With 93.5 fantasy points this season (10.4 per game), Warren is the 24th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 73rd among all players.

In his last three games, Warren has picked up 30.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game), running for 163 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 40 carries. He has also contributed 24 yards on six catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Warren has totaled 53.8 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 352 yards with two touchdowns on 69 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 66 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets).

The high point of Warren's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.8 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 127 rushing yards on 16 attempts (7.9 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, when he managed only 6.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 52 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bears this season.

