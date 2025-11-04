Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 17th-ranked rushing defense (109.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Warren a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jaylen Warren Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.56

53.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.52

20.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Warren is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (71st overall), posting 77.7 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In his last three games, Warren has put up 38.0 fantasy points (12.7 per game), running for 220 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 45 carries. He has also contributed 40 yards on eight catches (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Warren has totaled 52.4 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 319 yards with two touchdowns on 74 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 85 yards on 15 grabs (18 targets).

The highlight of Warren's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he carried 16 times for 127 yards on his way to 15.8 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on five targets) for 31 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 6.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 52 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD passes to just one opposing QB this year.

The Chargers have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Chargers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

