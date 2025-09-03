Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New York Jets -- whose run defense was ranked 17th in the league last year (121.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jaylen Warren Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.61

50.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.24

21.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Warren 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 86.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in 2024, Warren ranked 173rd in the league and 40th at his position.

In his best performance last season, Warren finished with 12.4 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Warren finished with 11.2 points (11 carries, 71 yards; 5 receptions, 41 yards) in Week 17 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Warren accumulated 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3 carries, 5 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the year, Warren picked up 1.5 points (4 carries, 12 yards) in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York gave up over 300 passing yards to only one QB last year.

Last season, the Jets allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, New York allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Against the Jets last year, no opposing QB threw for three or more touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

Against the Jets last season, 17 players caught a TD pass.

Against New York last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

On the ground, the Jets allowed just three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

