Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle will be up against the team with last year's 10th-ranked pass defense, the New England Patriots (211.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Waddle's next game against the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jaylen Waddle Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.65

33.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Waddle picked up 91.6 fantasy points (6.1 per game) -- 48th at his position, 162nd in the league.

Waddle picked up 30 yards receiving, on four catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In Week 12 last season versus the New England Patriots, Waddle posted a season-high 20.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 144 yards and one touchdown.

Waddle accumulated 11.9 fantasy points in Week 14 versus the New York Jets -- nine catches, 99 yards -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Waddle accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on two targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last year, New England allowed only two quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Patriots last season.

Against New England last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Patriots gave up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New England allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Patriots gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Against New England last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, six players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Patriots last season.

On the ground, New England allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Patriots last year.

