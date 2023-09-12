Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New England Patriots -- whose pass defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last season (216.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Considering Waddle for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

Waddle vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.90

10.90 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.14

80.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Waddle picked up 184.2 fantasy points (10.8 per game) -- seventh at his position, 39th in the league.

Waddle accumulated 7.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 78 yards receiving, on four catches (five targets), and zero touchdowns.

Waddle accumulated 29.1 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last year, Waddle picked up 22.6 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

In Week 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Waddle finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on five targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Waddle ended up with 2.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 23 yards, on four targets -- in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England surrendered over 300 passing yards to two QBs last season.

Last year, the Patriots allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New England gave up at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Patriots allowed five players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

New England let five players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Patriots allowed 25 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

New England gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Patriots allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New England allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple touchdowns versus the Patriots last year.

