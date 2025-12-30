Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (198.3 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Waddle for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jaylen Waddle Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.10

61.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle has produced 130.1 fantasy points in 2025 (8.1 per game), which ranks him 16th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 81 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Waddle has grabbed seven balls (on 14 targets) for 98 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 10.5 fantasy points (3.5 per game).

Waddle has amassed 188 receiving yards and one score on 15 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.6 points (5.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Waddle's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, as he posted 17.0 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, when he managed only 0.7 fantasy points (1 reception, 7 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed only three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New England has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just three players this season.

The Patriots have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

