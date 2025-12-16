Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 28th-ranked passing defense (245.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Waddle, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Thinking about playing Waddle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Waddle Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.31

69.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Waddle is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (71st overall), putting up 122.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has put up 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game), as he's turned 17 targets into 10 catches for 116 yards and one TD.

Waddle has posted 39.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 18 passes on 31 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he posted 17.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, grabbing one pass on four targets for 15 yards (1.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up three or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed a TD reception by 28 players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

Six players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Bengals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.